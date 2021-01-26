FNB Announces December Students Of The Month

The FNB Community Bank has selected its recipients of the December Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. The December Students of the Month are:

Ali Willenborg, Vandalia High School, nominated by Mandy Totten

Levi Rhodes, Ramsey High School, nominated by Ginger Edwards

Zoie Sarchet, Patoka High School, nominated by Christine Meng

Zeke Baxter, Greenville High School, nominated by Kendra Schuster, Megan McPeak, and Patti Maurer

Caitlin Hebenstreit, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Karla Rogers

*Additional December Student of the Month pictures will be shared later.

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans. This is the third year FNB has coordinated the recognition program.