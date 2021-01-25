FNB Jeans For Charity Raises Over $7,930

The FNB Community Bank’s jeans program raised $7,930 in 2020.

Jeans For Charity is funded by employees who pay $10 each month to wear jeans on Fridays.

They also select a different charitable effort to receive the funds each month.

Recipients this year were Greenville University, Mulberry Grove elementary and high schools, the Bond County Restore Network, Second Chance Animal Rescue, Ramsey High School and Lion’s Club, Patoka grade school, city park and Christmas Angel Fund; Vandalia Senior Center, and American Legions in Ramsey, Vandalia, Patoka, Mulberry Grove and Greenville.

Since its inception in November of 2012, Jeans For Charity has raised $66,360.