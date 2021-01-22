FNB Promoting Data Privacy Day

Data Privacy Day is Thursday, January 28 and the FNB Community Bank is urging area residents to observe it.

Identity theft cases continue to rise, with over 650,000 cases reported in 2019. A recent survey showed one in five people had experienced unauthorized use of their e-mail address by scammers.

The National Cybersecurity Alliance has established this year’s theme as “Own Your Privacy.”

The alliance says it’s important to learn the types of data you generate online, and how it’s collected, shared and used. The alliance encourages everyone to closely monitor their phone apps, and properly manage their private settings on the web services and apps they use.

Candy Hall, FNB vice president and senior risk officer, said, “Education is the key to preventing identity theft. We try to protect customers by alerting them of scams through our website and Facebook page.”