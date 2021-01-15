Former Greenville Postmaster Sentenced For Murder

A former postmaster at the Greenville Post Office has been sentenced in St. Louis County for the murder of her sister.

According to KMOV TV, 60 year old Sylvia Brown has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In September 2018, police received a call from an individual concerned about Brenda Brown’s whereabouts. Initially believing her missing, police eventually concluded Brown had been killed by her sister Sylvia whom she lived with.

Brown told authorities at the time she killed her sister because she didn’t want her to know about her financial debt. KMOV reports Brown later told police she initially intended to take her own life after killing her sister.

Sylvia Brown was postmaster in Greenville from 1997 to 2008.