Gehrig Scholarship Applications Accepted

Applications are being accepted for the Dr. Harold Gehrig Scholarship, which is presented annually by the Bond County Soil & Water Conservation District and the Bond County Agriculture in the Classroom program.

Applicants must be graduates of Greenville or Mulberry Grove high schools. The scholarship is for students currently enrolled in college who are majoring in agriculture, natural resources or veterinary medicine.

Applications can be completed online at BondSWCD.org and must be submitted electronically by February 1.

Dr. Gehrig was a veterinarian who served over 10 years as a director for the Bond County Soil & Water Conservation District.