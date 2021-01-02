Governor Bond Boat Permits Available

Governor Bond Lake boat permits, issued in 2020, expire December 31.

Permits for 2021 will go on sale, Monday, January 4 beginning at 8 a.m. Applications can be submitted at the Greenville Municipal Building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Permits are good for the calendar year. Those applying must provide proof of insurance, with coverage of $100,000 for each occurrence, and a valid Illinois watercraft registration card.

The permit cost is based on residency and the horsepower of the motor.

On Governor Bond Lake, engine size is limited to outboards/inboards of 300 horsepower and personal watercraft of 160 miles per hour.

For more information, call the municipal building at 664-1644.