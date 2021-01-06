Greenville Christmas Tree Recycling

Greenville residents, who celebrated the holiday with real Christmas trees in their home, can give them to the City of Greenville for placement in Governor Bond Lake.

Public Works Director Bill Grider said city crews will pick up discarded trees from the curbside through January 30. The trees must be free of all lights, ornaments, and tinsel. They will be placed in the lake to be used as fish habitat.

Grider said they use GPS to place the trees and then will share the coordinates with those who like to fish in the lake so they may have better chances. Grider said the trees provide smaller fish with protection and a better chance to thrive.

According to Grider, volunteers can help the city March 1 with the placement of the trees in Governor Bond Lake. Those interested should meet at the Idler Lane boat ramp at 8 AM.

For additional information, call the Greenville Municipal Building at 664-1644.