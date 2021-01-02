Greenville Fire Chief On C.O. Hazard

Starting a vehicle in a garage, and letting it sit idle to warm up, is a dangerous practice.

The problem can be the accumulation of carbon monoxide. This month, the Greenville department responded to a carbon monoxide call caused by a vehicle left running in a garage.

Greenville Fire Protection District Fire Chief Dennis Wise told WGEL if you start your car in an enclosed space, it will fill up with CO. If the garage is attached, he said the carbon monoxide will definitely make its way into the house. Wise also noted that having a door open is not sufficient to ventilate the space.

Chief Wise said anyone with carbon monoxide and fire safety questions can contact their fire department.