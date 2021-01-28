Greenville Fire Protection District 2020 Report

The Greenville Fire Protection District has released its annual report for 2020.

Last year, the Greenville department responded to 227 alarms, compared to 190 in 2019, 240 in 2018 and 183 in 2017. The calls included nine structure fires, 12 vehicle fires and 15 grass and brush fires.

There were 51 alarm system activations, 20 mutual aid rescue calls, 19 rescue calls in the district, 13 calls for carbon monoxide alarms sounding, 13 calls to assist EMS, 12 smoke scares, 11 false alarms and 11 alarm system malfunctions.

A November house fire in the City of Greenville resulted in the death of a female occupant. Three firefighters were injured when they fought a residential fire in rural Greenville in December.

October was the busiest month last year with 33 calls. The most alarms, 44, occurred on Fridays.

The Greenville District provided mutual aid to other departments 31 times. It received help from area districts on 37 occasions.

Current Greenville Fire District Officers are Dennis Wise, fire chief; Jim Sutton, assistant chief of operations; Mike Waugh, assistant chief of administration; Nick Blackburn, training officer; Robbie Wise, Bobby Stief, Bill Smith and Glen Marti, captains; Travis Neer, safety officer; and Brad Kessinger, fire prevention officer.