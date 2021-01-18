GU Names Director For Center For Pastoral Formation

After an extensive search and months of interviews, bishops of the Free Methodist Church USA have selected a director for the new Center of Pastoral Formation in Greenville.

He is Reverend Dr. Steve Tungate, who has 22 years of ministry experience in the Free Methodist Church. He has been recently at Woodstock Free Methodist Church in Woodstock, Illinois.

The Center for Pastoral Formation will be located in Greenville University’s SMART Center in downtown Greenville. It is set to open later this year.

The center will facilitate streamlined credentialing, a priority for the denomination, and it will enhance the Christ-centered Wesleyan education, which is the foundation of Greenville University.

Terrell Carter, G.U.’s chief diversity officer and special advisor to the president, said of the interviewing process, Reverend Tungate articulated the clearest and most compelling vision for the future of credentialing in the Free Methodist Church.

Tungate and his family plan to live in Greenville. He will begin the new position on February 1.

Last November, the university announced the partnership with FMC-USA, through funding from the family of Free Methodist Bishop Emeritus Don Bastian.