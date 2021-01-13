Health Dept. Administrator Updates Council On Vaccine

Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert spoke at the Greenville City Council meeting Tuesday night about COVID-19 vaccine.

He said Bond County has received 300 Moderna vaccines, which have been given.

A total of 407 county residents have received the first dose of a vaccine, which includes health care workers and some residents at long term care facilities and some who might have been vaccinated in other counties through their employment.

Vaccine has so far been given in the state’s Phase 1A group.

Eifert said Phase 1B is expected to begin soon, and in Bond County everything is dependent on the availability of vaccine.

The state has placed several groups in Phase 1B including more health care workers, firefighters, law enforcement, security workers, corrections officers and inmates, and food, agriculture, postal, manufacturing, grocery store and public service workers, in addition to those 65 and older.

Local officials are still waiting on a priority list from the state.

Eifert said a drive-through facility to administer vaccinations is being created behind the health department. He believes it will be available within the next month.

He stated if people choose to contact the health department, their names and contact information will be taken, and once vaccine is available for their phase, they will be contacted regarding how to make an appointment.

Eifert advised since it is not know how much vaccine will be received and when it will be in Bond County, the health department will accommodate and adjust as it becomes aware of that information.