Hillsboro Man Sentenced For Burglary, Theft

Jimmy Bruce Gunderson, age 36 of Hillsboro, has pleaded guilty in Bond County Circuit Court to charges of burglary and theft.

He was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each of the Class 3 felony charges, the terms to be served concurrently.

The crimes occurred August 17, 2019 at a home along Ayers Road, north of Greenville.

The state alleged in the burglary charge Gunderson entered a bedroom in the house with the intent to commit a theft.

The theft charge alleged the defendant stole a pickup truck from the property.