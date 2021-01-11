Hospital CEO Shares Comment On Ambulances

HSHS Holy Family Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager has issued a statement to Bond County Board Chairman Adam Boudouris concerning a discussion held Tuesday, January 5 about the transfer of the ambulance service.

Holy Family Hospital had been operating the ambulance service for the Bond County Special Service District, but beginning January 1 Rural Med became the operator.

The SSD board met January 5 and discussed the ambulances with Rural Med Representative Ethan Bouser.

Sager’s letter brought up several issues that were raised.

She said by contract, the $10,000 of disposable supplies were purchased by the hospital and were kept for patient care in the hospital.

She noted maintenance on the SSD ambulances is the responsibility of the district, and on December 16 a form was presented to the SSD board requesting maintenance needed on ambulance doors. Sager said the hospital did not receive a completed response, but it was confirmed the county would handle the repair after the transition of service.

The Holy Family Hospital CEO wrote the repair did not affect or change any patient care delivery to community members.

Sager said when ambulances were transferred to the new service, they were clean and all equipment was present. Handheld radios have been returned to 911 Coordinator Alan Davis.

Boudouris said it has been learned HSHS obtained some equipment through grants.

According to Sager, as of January 7, the hospital was waiting to receive a list of additional questions from the SSD. Boudouris told WGEL Monday morning, the county is still working on the list.

Sager’s letter, in full, follows…