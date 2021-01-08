Hospital Colleagues Honored For Years Of Service

HSHS Holy Family Hospital recently honored colleagues for their years of service to the hospital and Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS).

Human Resources Director Vicki Kloeckner shared, “We are blessed to have such a committed team of colleagues in a variety of roles and we are proud to recognize the important role they play in providing excellent care to our patients and our communities.”

Nineteen colleagues received service awards in recognition of their years of dedicated service for every five years of service to Holy Family and HSHS, from 5 to 25 years. The following colleagues received awards for their service:

25 Years

Shirley Ray

David Seth

20 Years

Rosetta Blankenship

Kathryn Thole

15 Years

Marian Embry

Katherine Herrington

Carla Nusbaum

Mary Owensby

10 Years

Jerry Naylor

5 Years

Lori Davis

Deborah Gasser

Kimberly Haas

Laura Hohlt

Brandon Kircher

Linda Miller

Randy Mitchell

Katlyn Obermark

Michael Peppler

Megan Spitzer

Holy Family Hospital thanks all hospital colleagues for their dedicated service to the hospital.