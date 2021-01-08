Hospital Colleagues Honored For Years Of Service

HSHS Holy Family Hospital recently honored colleagues for their years of service to the hospital and Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS).
Human Resources Director Vicki Kloeckner shared, “We are blessed to have such a committed team of colleagues in a variety of roles and we are proud to recognize the important role they play in providing excellent care to our patients and our communities.”
Nineteen colleagues received service awards in recognition of their years of dedicated service for every five years of service to Holy Family and HSHS, from 5 to 25 years. The following colleagues received awards for their service:
25 Years
Shirley Ray
David Seth
20 Years
Rosetta Blankenship
Kathryn Thole
15 Years
Marian Embry
Katherine Herrington
Carla Nusbaum
Mary Owensby
10 Years
Jerry Naylor
5 Years
Lori Davis
Deborah Gasser
Kimberly Haas
Laura Hohlt
Brandon Kircher
Linda Miller
Randy Mitchell
Katlyn Obermark
Michael Peppler
Megan Spitzer
Holy Family Hospital thanks all hospital colleagues for their dedicated service to the hospital.