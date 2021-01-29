HSHS Holy Family Hospital Foundation Virtual Trivia Night

Looking for a safe, family-friendly fun event you can do in the comfort of your own home? Then get your tickets now to the Virtual Trivia Night being hosted by the HSHS Holy Family Foundation during national Heart Health Awareness month in February.

The virtual event is Friday, Feb. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. via Zoom. This event is being made possible by Platinum Presenting Round sponsors Bradford National Bank and ApexNetwork Physical Therapy, as well as Gold sponsors Donnewald Distributing Company, Premier Pathology Services LLC, and Vituity.

Community members and all HSHS Holy Family Hospital supporters are encouraged to get their tickets now to attend this virtual event which will raise funds to support health care initiatives at Holy Family Hospital. Trivia topics will feature something for everyone including movies, sports, music, Disney and slogans.

Tickets

Tickets for the event are $15 per person, with a maximum of eight people per team. Sign up as an individual or as a team of eight or less. If you don’t have a team of eight, we can place you or your group with others if you wish. Tickets are available for purchase online at hshsholyfamily.org/trivia. Prizes will be awarded to each member of the winning team.

How it Works

Joining virtual trivia is easy from any computer or smart phone device. Register yourself or your team at hshsholyfamily.org/trivia. After registering yourself or your team, registered players will receive an email with game instructions and a Zoom link to join the event.

While teams can have up to eight players, players on a team may either join from their own homes or gather in one location using appropriate social distancing and masking. Other teams may be made up of a few couples or individuals who each are sitting in front of their computers or smart devices from their home.

Upon joining the event that evening, guests will see all players and our TriviaHub host, who will provide rules and answer questions to lead everyone through the event. During each round, teams will be automatically moved into virtual breakout rooms where they will be able to talk privately amongst their team about possible answers and each team captain will enter the team’s final answer. After each round is complete, all players will automatically re-enter the main event room with all players and our host who will go over the trivia round answers and reveal the current event leader. After all rounds have ended, the winning team will be announced, and all players will receive information on receiving the team’s prize.

“We are excited to invite everyone to join us for this family-friendly event that allows for a safe, fun evening while supporting local care for our community,” said Kelly Sager, president and CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital. “Proceeds from this event will be used to enhance the technology used to save and improve the lives of your family, friends and neighbors so that we can continue to serve as our community’s first choice for quality health care.”

For questions about the event or for more information about sponsoring or making a donation, visit the above website or contact Emily Wilson, major gifts officer for the HSHS Holy Family Foundation, at Emily.Wilson@hshs.org or at the Foundation office at 618-690-3404.