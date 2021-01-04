HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Welcomes First Baby of 2021

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese proudly welcomed Noah James Taylor as the first baby born at the hospital in 2021. He arrived at 9:41 a.m. on Friday, January 1, weighing 6 pounds 12 ounces and 19.5 inches long. Noah’s proud parents are Jessica and Brenden Taylor of Albers, Illinois.

In celebration of being the first baby born in 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Noah and his family were presented with a gift basket from St. Joseph’s Women and Infants Center and the hospital auxiliary, including a handmade baby blanket made by the auxiliary.

In addition, Noah received a handmade stocking made by members of St. Joseph’s Auxiliary. All babies born in December, along with the New Year’s Baby received a stocking.