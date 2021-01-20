Judge Denies Runge’s Bail Reduction

Twenty-year-old Faith Runge of Keyesport remains incarcerated in the Bond County Jail on two counts of aggravated battery of a child.

In Bond County Circuit Court last week, Judge Christopher Bauer conducted a hearing on a defense motion to reduce Runge’s bond. After hearing the arguments of the state and defense, Judge Bauer denied the motion.

The defendant’s bond remains $10,000 cash.

Runge has pleaded not guilty to the two Class X charges, which allege she harmed a baby, born last October 13.

The charges allege Runge shook the infant with her hands, causing the child’s head to move back and forth violently, resulting in brain damage to the baby; and grabbed the infant with her hands about the abdomen, causing several fractures to the child’s ribs.