Kaskaskia College Enrollment Day Saturday

Kaskaskia College is holding a special Saturday Enrollment Day on Saturday, January 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This will occur at the main campus and each education center, which are located at Greenville, Vandalia, Trenton, Nashville and Salem.

The college is enrolling students for the spring semester, which begins January 11.

During Enrollment Day, special services such as academic advising, financial aid, placement testing and textbook purchasing will be available.

Students must bring high school transcripts, college transcripts, ACT/SAT scores, 2019 tax information, and be able to provide their driver’s license, current address and Social Security number,

For first-time K.C. students, it is highly recommended they apply for admission at Kaskaskia.edu before attending Enrollment Day.

Appointments for Enrollment Day can be made at the main campus by calling 618-545-3060.

All education centers can also be called to set up appointments.