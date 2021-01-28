KC Board Approves Emergency Plan

At its January meeting, the Kaskaskia College board approved the Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Operations Plan, which outlines actions at the main campus and education centers for emergencies, mass casualty incidents and evacuations.

All faculty and staff are required to complete training on procedures in the event of an active shooter on campus.

Trustees saw K.C.’s new 30-second commercial and five-minute documentary video, prepared by Cornerstone Media. Both will be released to the public soon.