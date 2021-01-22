KC Leads Broadband Adoption Initiative

Kaskaskia College President George Evans is chairman of the Education Committee for the Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois, and is spearheading the broadband adoption initiative for the region.

Evans said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought out concerns with Internet connectivity.

The college president is committed to seeing there is increased connectivity in the area. He commented, “As Kaskaskia College went remote due to COVID-19, it was eye-opening on the high amount of connectivity issues we had with students and staff.”

The Leadership Council Education Committee is seeking to build long-term reliability and consistency in Internet connectivity and broadband access for remote workers and e-learning students.

Evans has begun a speaking tour throughout southwestern Illinois to provide information about the issue.

Any group or organization wanting Evans to speak can contact Cary Day at 618-545-3182.