KC President On Internet Broadband Initiative

The Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois is spearheading an Internet broadband initiative for the region.

George Evans, president of Kaskaskia College, is chairman of the council’s Education committee, and said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought out concerns about reliable access to the Internet.

Evans told WGEL it was eye opening when students had to conduct their schooling online. He said officials had assumed that the majority of KC students and staff had very strong internet. In fact, about 25% of students and staff lived in rural areas and had little to no signal. He said that finding was echoed by many other education officials.

Click below to hear his comments:

Evans said the council has been successful in obtaining a state grant to help look into the problem. The $15,000 grant will be used to promote awareness on the lack of internet equity and to compile data to push the issue with the major internet service providers.

Click below for more:

Evans said a survey is available to allow the public to be involved in the initiative. He said it’s a simple and quick survey to fill out and responses are anonymous.

Click below to hear more:

The survey for individuals, plus businesses and organizations, can be accessed below.

Evans has begun a speaking tour throughout Southwestern Illinois to provide information about the Internet connectivity issue.

Any group or organization wanting him to speak can contact Cary Day at 618-545-3182.

To access the broadband survey for individuals: https://conta.cc/3rZMRZT

For the broadband survey for business/organizations: https://conta.cc/3gpnuv6

For more on the leadership council: https://leadershipcouncilswil.com/