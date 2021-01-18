KC Spring 2021 Community Education Classes

Want to learn how to decorate a cake? Or paint with watercolors? Learn a new culture? Kaskaskia College has announced its lineup of spring 2021 community education offerings, with over 50 courses available.

Kaskaskia College’s Community and Continuing Education Department has several series of courses to take, including the topics of beekeeping, dessert decorating, and social media, plus Understanding Medicare and Social Security workshops. Other new spring courses include a research and source citing class, a Canva design course, and how to prepare your home for sale.

Courses begin the last week of January with the first course in the beekeeping series, “Beginning Beekeeping,” and a “Learn to Use Your Apple iPhone” course. Read full course descriptions, cost, and additional information before registering at www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education.

Space is limited for all classes due to COVID-19 guidelines. All students must pre-register for classes.

Kaskaskia College will continue to enforce social distancing and safety guidelines established by the Illinois Community College Board and the state’s Restore Illinois program. Precautions include wearing a mask indoors, proper hand sanitizing, and visitors completing the College’s prescreening tool available on the KC Connect Mobile App or at www.kaskaskia.edu. These and other measures have been put in place to ensure everyone’s health and well-being.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Community and Continuing Education Department at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu.