Keyesport, Pierron, Donnellson & Old Ripley Candidates

Candidates have filed petitions to run for office in the Village of Keyesport election on April 6.

There are three trustee openings, but only two candidates, for four-year terms. Running are incumbents Edward Rule and Michall Chasteen.

There are no candidates for a two-year unexpired trustee term.

Incumbent Daniel Korte is unopposed for village president. Marsha Martin is the lone candidate for village treasurer, a position she currently holds.

While no name will be on the ballot for village clerk, Christal Fogler is a write-in candidate. She was recently appointed to the post.

The president, treasurer and clerk terms are for four years.

There will be no races on the village of Pierron ballot for the April 6 election.

Ron Hartnagel is running for the four-year mayor term while Toni Klitzing is a candidate to retain her position as village clerk.

Candidates for the three, four-year trustee terms are Andy Danco, Andrew Jackson and Janice Rommerskirchen.

The Village of Donnellson certificate of ballot for the April 6 election has been filed with county clerks in Bond and Montgomery counties.

A village president is to be elected and there are two candidates.

Pamella J. Short and John Dankoski are running for the four-year position. Short is currently village president pro-tem.

Voters will elect three trustees to four-year terms.

The five candidates are incumbent Kenneth Buckingham, Marjorie Jo Tate, Tyler Terran, Barydon Mason and Elvira Rowe.

Old Ripley voters have four positions to fill in the April 6 election, but there will be only three candidate names on the ballot.

Chris Hilderbrand is unopposed for the four-year mayor term.

Three, four-year trustee positions will be open. The only two candidates are Joe Mettler and Grace Carpenter.