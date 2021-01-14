KPD Board Talks Trucks, Budget & COVID Funds

The three members on the Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday night.

It was reported three district pickup trucks have new logos on their doors. The cost was $250 per vehicle.

Director Jerry Sauerwein provided the board a first draft of the 2021 budget. The proposed budget will be available for public view by February 5, and the board normally approves the budget at its March meeting.

The district has sent in reimbursement requests for money spent on COVID-19 related costs.

It was allotted about $58,000 in coronavirus CURES assistance.

Sauerwein advised there is a chance additional CURES funding could be available.

The board went into closed session at the end of the meeting for personnel. No action was taken after the session.