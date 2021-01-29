KPD & HSHS Holy Family Hospital Coloring Contest

Children who like to color will want to be in the Kingsbury Park District-HSHS Holy Family Hospital valentine’s contest.

The hospital is providing prizes.

Kayla Curry, park district recreation programmer, said all kids age 3-10 are invited to participate. There are two coloring sheets, one for age 3-6 and one for 7-10. Sheets can be found at KingsburyParkDistrict.com and must be turned into the KPD office by February 12. The child’s first name should be on the sheet and you can attach your name and contact information. Completed sheets will be in an online competition, which begins February 15.

Coloring sheets, both featuring gnomes, can be found on the park district’s website.