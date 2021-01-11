Law Enforcement Speak Out Against Proposed Criminal Justice Bill

A new piece of legislation in Illinois is generating quite a bit of controversy.

Illinois House Bill 163 is a new criminal justice bill that state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials on both sides of the aisle in our area and around the state have spoken out against.

We talked to State Senator Jason Plummer, who represents the 54th district in Illinois, about the bill. He called it one of the most reckless pieces of legislation he’s ever seen. He said the only thing it would accomplish is to make our communities and the people of Illinois less safe and put a bullseye on the back of law enforcement officers.

Senator Plummer said the legislation is 611 pages and lawmakers have only received the bill last week. He said it eliminates qualified immunity for law enforcement officers, opening them and their departments up to lawsuits, eliminates the need for sworn affidavits, and almost completely rewrites the felony murder rule.

Senator Plummer said he hopes citizens thank law enforcement officers, when they see them, for their service. He also urges them to contact legislators and encourage them not to disarm the police and endanger families and communities, but rather to focus their energy on pressing issues facing the state.

Madison County officials urge you to send comments to SenateTestimony@ilga.gov and HouseTestimony@ilga.gov.