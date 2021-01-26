Library Offers Adult Craft Project

Believing not only the kids should have fun, the Greenville Public Library is offering a craft for adults.
A children’s craft program was provided during the Christmas holiday. Library Director Jo Keillor told us the craft involves a Mason jar that you paint and decorate. To pick one up, schedule an appointment anytime though February 12, but not supplies are limited. To make an appointment, call 664-3115.
You do not have to check out materials to receive the craft.
Once again, the deadline is February 12