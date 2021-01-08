Local Physicians On COVID Vaccine

WGEL has been presenting news stories on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Ryan Jennings, Holy Family Hospital chief medical officer, said even if you don’t personally have concern about your own wellbeing concerning COVID-19, the real issue is transmission of disease to others. He said receiving the vaccine is about more people than just you.

Click below to hear more of his comments:

Health Department Board President Dr. Tom Dawdy said you should get a vaccine even if you’ve already had COVID-19. He said you should not receive it during the ten-day isolation time of being ill or if you’re currently quarantined.

Click below for more:

Appointments will be required to receive the vaccine and a news announcement will be made in Bond County when that process begins.