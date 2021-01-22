Madison County SA Files Claim Against Mallinckrodt

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed a complaint for damages against Mallinckrodt plc.

The complaint seeks compensation for Madison County families and local governments due to damages resulting from the opioid epidemic.

Specific amounts to be paid will be determined through a claims management process, as Mallinckrodt plc has filed bankruptcy, which requires part of the process go through Federal Bankruptcy Court.

Haine said, “As Mallinckrodt’s liability for its actions, relating to the opioid epidemic, is being determined through the bankruptcy process, Madison County will have a seat at the table and we will aggressively demand recovery on behalf of the citizens of the county.”

He added other local governments in Madison County may be able to file claims, and his office is available to assist.

The state’s attorney commended Private Attorney Ann Callis, who has agreed to work on the case without compensation from Madison County government and citizens. Haine said this assures 100 percent of all settlement money, allotted to the county, will be available to support families who have lost a loved one, and to pay for public safety, treatment and education efforts.