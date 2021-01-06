MG Board Removes Golf Cart Time Restrictions

At its meeting this week, the Mulberry Grove Village Board removed time restrictions of when permitted golf carts can be used in the village,

Trustees voted to allow the carts to be used at night, as long as the owner has a valid village permit, and the unit has working lights and blinkers.

Stickers, costing $50, are good for one year. The cart is inspected before a permit is issued. Those driving carts without a permit are subject to receiving a ticket.

During the past year, 22 stickers were purchased. The village ordinance designates which streets golf carts can be used.

The village received a good audit report from LCB CPA’s and Advisors of Vandalia. The document covers the fiscal year which concluded April 30, 2020.

There are plans to paint the lobby in the village hall.

Meeting dates were set for the New Year. The village board will continue to meet the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. Sessions will be at village hall or the community building, depending on the COVID-19 situation.