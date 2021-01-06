More On Rt. 143 Accident Tuesday

The driver of a vehicle, which crashed Tuesday morning in Bond County, was Lynda Norris, age 57, of Carlyle.

The accident occurred on Illinois Rt. 143 at Metcalf Road. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was contacted at 9:17 a.m.

According to a deputy, the car travelled off the road and struck a concrete culvert, doing significant damage to the vehicle.

Norris had to be extricated from the car by the Greenville Fire Protection District rescue squad. She was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland for treatment of injuries.