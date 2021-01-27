New Business Faces Introduced At Chamber Event

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce held a Business New Faces Program Tuesday morning.

Nicole Elam, pharmacist for the soon-to-be-opened Bond County Pharmacy, said the business will be opening in the next month or so. It will be located in the east part of the Capri IGA building.

Amanda Dussold, facilitator for the CEO class, announced the students will soon be unveiling their individual businesses, and there are plans to have a trade show in May.

Bill Walker and Lauren Robison were introduced as new employees at The FNB Community Bank. Both work at the Greenville facility, Walker as branch manager, and Robison as junior loan officer.

Elizabeth Sargis was introduced as a local public communication consultant and her husband, Mark, spoke briefly as the City of Greenville’s new economic development coordinator.

Chamber President Noel Harnetiaux commended Randy Alderman, Robert Ellsworth and Steve Morgan. for their many years of service on the Chamber of Commerce board. All three have retired as board members.