New Gathering Space & Business In Highland

The City of Highland is excited about a plan to have an outdoor gathering space in the downtown.

A new business is also being added.

Highland Director of Community Development, Breann Speraneo, told WGEL the city has purchased two lots off of their downtown square for a total of $10. They plan on the area being a natural extension of the square. The area will be developed into a spot for socialization and will have bocce ball courts and bag toss games, restrooms, seating and checker-top tables.

Speraneo also talked about the new business, Schlafly Brewery, which will take over the old Chamber building.

Speraneo believes the gathering space will be popular since the city hosts many activities during the year in the downtown Highland.