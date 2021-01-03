New Greenville Economic Develop Director

The City of Greenville has a new economic development director.

Mark Sargis of Greenville begins his new job Monday, January 4.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey said Sargis moved to Greenville in June and plans to stay.

Click below to hear the announcement:

The city manager said Sargis brings many things to the job. Sargis was a practicing attorney for 30 years and previously served on the Wheaton, IL, Planning Commission where Willey estimates he saw 200 economic development deals come through the commission. Willey said Sargis understands Greenville as a community and noted that Sargis’s wife has roots here.

Click below to hear more:

And what are the economic development director’s duties? Willey said it’s a fairly broad position, which includes prospecting for new businesses, responding to business inquiries, and talking to existing businesses to understand their needs and to capitalize on their expansions and improvements.

Click below to hear more of the city manager’s comments:

Sargis replaces Bill Walker, who resigned in October, after four years in the position.