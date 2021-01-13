One Candidate For Each Open Position In Panama Election

There are just enough candidates to fill all the positions for the Village of Panama election in April.

Joseph McCario is running for re-election as village president. He has been in that role for all but four of the last 30 years. After becoming president in 1991, he retired in 2009 and came back in 2013.

Three four-year trustee terms will be on the ballot. Candidates are incumbents Michael Knebel, Marvin Miller and Douglas Martin.

A two-year unexpired trustee term will also be filled. The lone candidate is Amy Mattox, who is currently on the Panama Village Board.