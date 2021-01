Illinois State Police responded to a two vehicle accident on Interstate 70 near mile post 57 in Fayette County Sunday at 1:38 PM.

Police report 60 year old Kari Lynn Stephens, of Indiana, was eastbound in the right lane of I-70 in a Toyota Highlander when she struck the trailer of a Freightliner semi-tractor, driven by a 24 year old man from New York. The collision caused the Highlander to become lodged under the trailer. Stephens was transported to an area hospital with injuries.