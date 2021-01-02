Pocahontas School Work Approved

At its last meeting, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education decided to proceed with projects at Pocahontas School during the summer of 2021.

The vote was 5 to 1. Voting “no” was Laura Wall. Favoring the motion were Randi Workman, Aimee Frey, Brian Zeeb, Dan Sidwell and Nate Prater. Edmar Schreiber was absent.

Wall explained she was in favor of the work being done but thought it should be moved back to 2023.

The board took the action after District Facilities Director Mike Wilhite advised asbestos removal at the Pocahontas School had been put off for 35 years.

Other work planned in Pocahontas includes security items, separation walls for the pod classrooms; floor, ceiling and, lighting improvements; roof work, and heating and air conditioning work.

The board is moving forward to negotiate a contract with GRP Wegman for the work. It has already approved health life safety bonds which would cover the cost.

Projects at Greenville Elementary School and Sorento School would be moved back to the summers of 2022 and 2023.