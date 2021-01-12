Police Board Creating New Eligibility List

The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners is in the process of creating a new police eligibility list.

The board will meet Wednesday night to give written tests to the candidates.

Alan Davis, board chairman, said 11 people, who expressed interest in police work, were eligible to take the written test and at least eight of them plan to take it.

Those passing the written test will then be interviewed by the board members, and a preliminary list will be posted.

There will then be a 10-day period during which applicants can request preference points, for reasons such as military service and education, then the final list will be created.