Police Issue Warning About Unlocked Vehicles

The Greenville Police Department is reminding residents that when leaving their vehicle unattended, they should remove the keys and lock the doors.

Police Chief Scott Workman stated that in the past 10 days, there have been multiple reports of unlocked vehicles being entered, and miscellaneous change and items stolen.

In addition, three vehicles have been stolen and at least two them had the keys in them.

The incidents have occurred in early morning hours.

Police ask if you discover your vehicle has been entered, contact the department at 664-2131, even if you feel it is too minor to report.

Chief Workman said reporting these incidents will assist investigators in determining times and locations of the thefts.