Project Parenting Sleep Workshop

Bond County Project Parenting is offering a “Sleep A to Zzzz Workshop” for parents of children under the age of three.

It is Thursday, January 21 from 8 to 9 p.m. via Google Meet.

The virtual workshop will provide sleep basics and practical tips to help children sleep. All information is endorsed and promoted by St. Louis Children’s Hospital and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Parents interested in the workshop must RSVP by filling out a Google form on the Project Parenting Facebook page or call 664-5009, extension 2.