Reading Program For Adults & Teens

There is still time for teens and adults to get involved in the Greenville Public Library’s holiday reading program.

Library Director Jo Keillor said adults and teens who read six books and turn in a form will be entered in a drawing to win one of two gift certificates to local businesses.

Click below to hear more:

Book lists, with a minimum of six books read, must be turned into the library no later than January 9. The reader’s name, address and phone number should be included.

No purchase is necessary to be eligible for the gifts.

The form to list books is available at WGEL.com Community Calendar.