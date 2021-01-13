School Lawsuit Headed To IL Supreme Court

At the Unit 2 Finance Committee meeting Monday evening, Superintendent Wes Olson reported a lawsuit filed in 2017 against the State of Illinois regarding school funding will apparently be going to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Bond County Unit 2 and Mulberry Grove are among the 20 plaintiffs in the suit.

Each contributed $1,000 as legal fees.

Olson said the legal firm has asked districts if they would provide additional funds since the suit is headed to the Supreme Court.

The superintendent told the committee members the suit says all children in the represented districts have been disadvantaged by the funding system. He said the suit has the possibility of being quite historic as the Supreme Court could declare that the State of Illinois has the primary financial responsibility for educating students.

Since this is a litigation matter, the matter could be discussed by the entire school board in a closed session.

According to Olson, several of the districts have decided to give more, while there have been some who have said “no.”

Olson said, if the board choses to give more money, there are funds available in the district’s tort fund.