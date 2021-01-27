Second Dose For HSHS Holy Family Hospital Employees

On January 21, HSHS Holy Family Hospital began administering the second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to employees.

The first colleague to receive the second vaccine dose was Cindy Crouch (above), registered nurse and emergency room facilitator, who was also the first to receive the initial dose on December 23.

Crouch said she has had very minimal reactions to the vaccine, and now that she is fully vaccinated, she feels confident she is doing all she can to protect herself and others.

HSHS is not requiring it colleagues to receive the immunization, but is recommending it to them. The hospital system is also urging members of the community to receive the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

Holy Family Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Jennings said the administration of the second dose is just as important as the first dose as the second one is critical in achieving the level of protection that has been seen in trials.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital continues to urge people to do their part in reducing COVID-19 cases by continuing hand washing, social distancing, masking and staying home if you’re not feeling well.