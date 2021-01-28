SSD Ambulance Subcommittee Holds First Meeting

The Bond County Special Service District ambulance subcommittee met for the first time Tuesday night.

The creation of the subcommittee was included in the county’s agreement with the new ambulance service provider, Rural Med. The changeover occurred on January 1.

At the first meeting, Ethan Bouser from Rural Med reported that in the first 25 days in Bond County, Rural Med had 176 ambulance calls. The company has requested assistance on four calls.

Ambulances owned by Rural Med are still being used in the district.

The SSD owns three ambulances. Two have received maintenance and repairs, and supplies have been ordered for them. Final licensing needs to be completed before they can be used on the road.

The third SSD ambulance needs a new transmission and other work.

The five-member subcommittee will meet monthly for now, the last Wednesday of the month, to discuss ambulance service in the SSD.