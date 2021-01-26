St. Peters Named IL Beef Association Executive VP

Bond County Native Josh St. Peters is the new executive vice president of the Illinois Beef Association.

He will begin his duties on March 1.

St. Peters will lead all functions of the association, developing and recommending policies, plans and programs to meet the needs of IBA members.

St. Peters has over 20 years of experience in ag marketing, communications and public affairs work. For the last five years, he has been executive vice-president at The Context Network, a management consulting firm with agriculture companies around the world.

Growing up in Bond County, St. Peters was involved in 4-H and FFA. He is in the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame, and is a past Illinois FFA Star in agribusiness. St. Peters volunteers as vice-chairman of the Illinois FFA Foundation.