The Staunton FFA Alumni has modified their annual dinner auction fundraiser, scheduled for February 6, to an online event running from February – February 25.

The focus of this year’s fundraiser will be an online auction hosted by Ahrens’ Auction on HiBid.com.

For more information, contact any Staunton FFA Alumni Member or FFA student. You can also call 402-2710 and find the Staunton FFA Alumni on Facebook.