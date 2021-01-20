Success For Greenville FFA At Chapter Contest

Greenville FFA Section 19 Horse Judging was held as an online contest with SIU Carbondale. Members had to judge 8 classes of horses. The team placed 4th out of 12 schools. The following members were part of the Greenville Team. They included Joely Craver, Leona Baum, Hailey Bohn, Shelby Bone, Jack Wall, and Austin Sorensen. Joey Craver placed fifth overall. The Greenville FFA also went on to compete in the State Horse Judging Contest online also. They placed 13th out of 70 teams. Team members included Joely Craver, Hailey Bohn, Leona Baum, and Shelby Bone.

Greenville FFA Landuse Team placed third out of eight schools at the Section 19 Landuse Contest. Individually Kate Daniken placed tenth overall. The rest of the team members include Jack Wall, Leno Caldieraro, Dieken Graber, Hailey Bohn, and Josie Maples. Members had to evaluate 4 soil pits identifying colors, textures and structures along with identifying its use as crop land, home site and septic tank filter field.

Greenville FFA Agriculture Sales team placed first in the Section 19 contest held in Vandalia out of six teams. Individually Leno Caldieraro was 1st, Jack Wall was 2nd, Ryan Lehn was 4th, and Ryan Scott was 5th overall out of 24 individuals. The contest included a team activity to prepare for a sales call, an individual sales call where they had to sell a leaf blower and then take a test. They then went on and competed at the District level virtually. They placed 7th at the District contest overall. Special congratulations to Jack Wall who placed 3rd place individual over all. Other team members were Leno Caldieraro, Ryan Lehn, and Ryan Scott.

Greenville FFA was awarded the 3 Star National Chapter Award. Only 30 Chapters from the State of Illinois went on to the National Level. In order to qualify for a state or national award, your chapter must complete at least 15 activities: one for each of the five quality standards in each of the three divisions. Additionally, the chapter must meet the minimum requirements as outlined in the National Chapter Quality Standards. Chapters are then rated 1, 2 or 3 Start with 3 being the highest level. The Greenville FFA was awarded the 3 Star National Chapter award because of the activities they did. Some of them include a work auction, Veterans Day assembly, Harvest for the Food Pantry, ATV safety and many more.