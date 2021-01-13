There Will Be Races In Pocahontas Village Election

Races will be on the Village of Pocahontas ballot for the April 6 election.

A new village president is to be elected. Running for the position are Shannon Links, who is currently a trustee, and Karen Heilig, a former village president.

Current President Adam Evans is a candidate for one of the three, four-year trustee terms to be filled by voters.

The four other candidates are Incumbent Susan Kovack, Dean Englert, Jennifer Rick, and Jeff Weiss.

Vanessa Maroon is unopposed for another term as village clerk. She has been in that position since 2005.