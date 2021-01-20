Unit 1 & 2 Staff Receive COVID Vaccines

Over 170 staff members working for Mulberry Grove Unit 1 and Bond County Unit 2 received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon.

The clinic was in the Greenville Junior High gymnasium.

Unit 2 Nurse Carisa Bohannon said the clinic went well and saw a great turnout. The 176 people who received vaccines will receive their second dose on February 16. She said staff that are currently quarantined will receive their first dose on the day as well.

Unit 1 Nurse Chrissy Matthews told WGEL, the staff members arrived ready to get their immunization. She said everyone has had a great attitude and was excited to get the vaccine. Matthews said everyone seems to be ready to do whatever it takes for things to return to normal for students.

The clinic was the result of a partnership by the Bond County Health Department and the two school districts.