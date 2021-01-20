Unit 2 Back To Five Days A Week

The decision has been made for Bond County Community Unit 2 students to return to in-person learning, five days a week, at their schools.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the change from four days to five days will begin January 25, which is the first day of the third quarter and second semester.

Olson talked to WGEL about the decision, noting it was discussed for several weeks, even before the holiday break. He said the district’s mitigation efforts have been limiting exposure at school. Olson said the rationale for having four days in person and one day remote was to provide continuity if the need for extended remote learning should arise. He said that possibility seems to be getting slimmer.

Olson said returning to five days was the recommendation of the district’s COVID-19 planning team, which also consults the Bond County Health Department.

The daily schedule will remain the same.

Those students who have been learning entirely online for 2020-21, will be able to continue full-time remote the remainder of the school year.